Popular WWE Superstar “very” close to return after career changing injury - Reports

WWE Superstars are two weeks away from WrestleMania 41, and many have secured their spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. The roster features many talents who are already training harder for next year, and that includes one star who recently suffered a shocking injury. New details have been revealed on the highly-anticipated comeback.

JD McDonagh suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs in late January, and the immediate immense fan support he received is fueling rumors and speculation on his future as a babyface upon returning. McDonagh has not wrestled since he and Dominik Mysterio failed to dethrone The War Raiders on January 27, just 43 days after Erik and Ivar captured gold from JD and Finn Balor.

McDonagh previously stated he was hoping to return to action by the end of March at one point, depending on doctors. However, PWInsider Elite now reports that The Judgment Day is expected to welcome McDonagh back by the end of this month, perhaps during WrestleMania 41 Season.

The Irish Ace suffered what was described as a freak occurrence when nailing a springboard moonsault to Ivar on the floor. McDonagh's seventh rib punctured his lung, and he hit his neck on the announce desk but continued on, chalking the injury up to bad "planning" as the move came on the opposite side of the ring usually used. JD was light training with full lung capacity restored by mid-March, and looking forward to taking the next step in recovery - stepping back in the ring.

Doctors are said to be "very close" to medically clearing Finn Balor's longtime friend and foe for competition. The hope within WWE is that JD will be back before WrestleMania Vegas on April 19 and 20, if not right after, perhaps on the post-'Mania RAW and SmackDown.

The Judgment Day regains momentum on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has dealt with significant issues in recent months. A few of these problems have been in-house, fueling rumors of a potential split. However, the heel faction landed a few big wins in recent weeks, including this past Monday on RAW.

Two weeks after failing to dethrone Bron Breakker of the Intercontinental Championship, Balor teamed with Dominik Mysterio to defeat Breakker and Penta. Following interference and a mix-up, the finish saw Balor hit a Coup de Grace on the former AEW star, giving him his first pinfall loss in WWE.

WWE's Intercontinental Championship chase is heating up going into WrestleMania 41. Monday's match ended after the former NXT Champion inadvertently hit a Spear on Penta when Mysterio pushed him in the way. The luchador and Bron have had their own issues, with Breakker retaining over the masked superstar by DQ last month after The Judgment Day interfered.

