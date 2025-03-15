WWE star who suffered near career-ending injury explains the gruesome details of his recovery

A WWE star recently suffered a fatal injury in the ring. He has now explained the gruesome details of his recovery.

On the January 27 episode of WWE RAW, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio faced off against the War Raiders in a tag title match. During the bout, McDonagh went for a moonsault onto the outside of the ring and hit his back against the announcer's desk. Although he was able to finish the match, it appeared as if something was wrong. It was later reported that McDonagh suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung. The Judgment Day member has not been seen on TV since.

Amid his absence, JD McDonagh was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he went into the gruesome details of his recovery. The WWE star recalled how the doctors inflated his lung by inserting a tube into his chest cavity so that they could suck all the air and blood that was leaking from his lungs.

"So they take a tube about the diameter of your little finger, and they poke a hole between your ribs, and they style it into your chest cavity because the lung had come away from the chest cavity and lapsed, and they need to suck all the blood and air that's leaking from your lung and chest cavity out so that your lung can expand and stick back to the wall of your chest. So I was on this suction pump pulling all the blood and air out for a day."

He added that since his breathing was shallow, they had to switch him to a different machine with a lower suction. Once his lungs remained inflated, he was discharged from the hospital.

"I was obviously, like, shallow breaths, like half lungfuls. And they changed it to a different machine with, like, a lower form of suction. So, there's less suction helping my lungs stay inflated. They're saying it would stay up. Did that for another day. Then they took me off the machine, took the tubes out, and my lungs stayed inflated and said stuck to my chest cavity, so they let me go home." [1:00:21 - 1:01:18]

WWE star JD McDonagh says Judgment Day is collapsing without him

For the past few weeks, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been at odds with each other. They have often taken indirect shots at each other. Dom has wanted to bring in a new member to the group but Finn has been reluctant about it.

JD McDonagh was asked about the group's recent issues during the same interview. He noted that he was the glue holding the group together, and now they're collapsing without him. The WWE star also seemed against adding a new member to Judgment Day.

"They need me. It's desperate times... Drama, politics, looks like I was the glue holding them together... What happened? I don't know. People started talking about new members now, you got heat with me. It took me six months to get into Judgment Day, and you just want to throw the doors open?" (11:16 - 11:45)

It will be interesting to see when JD McDonagh will return to a WWE ring.

