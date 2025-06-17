Finn Balor to betray Dominik Mysterio and help his friend become Intercontinental Champion? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor is the longest-serving member of the Judgment Day faction in its current form. The former Universal Champion is currently not engaged in a particular storyline, but instead, he seems to be tied up within the internal drama of the faction.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Balor came to the aid of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDongah. This happened when AJ Styles defeated McDongah and took the IC title from Dirty Dom, which he returned to Nick Aldis backstage.

The National Treasure further announced that Styles will be getting a title shot against Dom at Night of Champions 2025. This development has sparked the possibility of Finn Balor betraying Dominik Mysterio to help his real-life friend, AJ Styles, become the new Intercontinental Champion.

For those unaware, Styles and Balor have an interesting history as they were members of the Bullet Club during their run in NJPW. Even when AJ confronted Dominik a few weeks back, he addressed the former Universal Champion as "Prince," referring to his 'Prince Devitt' ring name while in Japan.

In the past few months, there have been substantial hints of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio's separation. The 43-year-old star may pull the trigger at Night of Champions 2025, helping AJ Styles defeat Dom and emerge as the new champion.

This could be a great way to potentially reunite Styles and Balor in the near future. Overall, it will be intriguing to witness how the storyline will unfold at Night of Champions 2025.

Finn Balor recently gave a major update about his WWE future

Many WWE stars prefer to leave the squared circle after a certain age and move forward with a new career. The Rock, John Cena, and Batista are among many legendary names who opted for a Hollywood career.

A fan on X recently asked the Judgment Day member whether he would become a Hollywood actor soon, following the aforementioned veterans. Balor gave an interesting response by disclosing that he has zero interest in pursuing an acting career.

It remains to be seen how things turn out for Balor, now that he seems to be getting a decent push as a heel.

