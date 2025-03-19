Finn Balor to bring back 2 former WWE stars to re-form iconic faction at WrestleMania 41? Next potential direction explored

Finn Balor suffered another major loss during this week's WWE RAW when he clashed with Bron Breakker in an Intercontinental Championship match. The Judgment Day member pushed Breakker to his limits but failed to capture the IC Title. Dominik Mysterio tried to aid Balor but accidentally cost him the match.

With the growing tensions within The Judgment Day, there is a possibility that Finn Balor might bring back Good Brothers to WWE and re-form the Bullet Club at WrestleMania 41. For those unaware, Balor was part of The Bullet Club along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson during their run in NJPW.

So, this history of the Good Brother and Balor sparks the chances of their reunion in the Stamford-based promotion. In a potential scenario, Finn and the Judgment Day's conflicts might escalate in the upcoming weeks, leading to the former Universal Champion getting kicked out of the faction.

Then, at WrestleMania 41, Finn Balor could bring the former Bullet Club members to tackle the Judgment Day and eventually re-form the iconic faction. As of now, Anderson and Gallows are set to work in independent promotions. Their first match post-WWE release is set to take place on June 7, 2025.

However, if WWE plans to reinstate them under the Triple H regime, their match on June 7, 2025, might also be altered.

Finn Balor might also reunite with a major WWE star on RAW

In addition to a reunion with the Good Brothers, Finn Balor might reunite with AJ Styles, who is currently part of Monday Night RAW. Over the past few weeks, the Phenomenal One has had multiple segments on the red brand. The Stamford-based promotion has already teased a feud between Styles and Logan Paul, which is expected to set the stage for a match at WrestleMania.

Also, Karrion Kross is seen trying to manipulate the former World Champion. Finn Balor and AJ Styles have a strong friendship and a similar history with Bullet Club during their run in NJPW.

With this history, WWE could incorporate Balor and Styles into the same storyline by having the former Universal Champion reunite with the Phenomenal One. It's crucial to note that both stars are currently part of the same brand, which boosts the chances of their reunion.

Further, a semi-Bullet Club reunion will also be an excellent storyline for both stars in the WWE.

