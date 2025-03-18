Popular tag team's first match since WWE release confirmed

A popular tag team is set to compete in an upcoming match, their first in 2025. This will be their first match since their WWE release.

The Good Brothers returned to WWE in 2022 and were involved in a massive feud with Judgment Day. However, once this feud ended, their role in the company diminished. They were eventually moved to NXT last year. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson spent the better part of 2024 in NXT trying to capture the tag titles.

After September 2024, they were pulled from TV. Earlier this year, it was reported that The Good Brothers had been released from WWE.

Things are starting to look up for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson now. The duo will compete in a Steel Cage match against Powers of Pain at an All-Star Wrestling event on June 7, 2025, in Beckley, WV. This bout will be their first match since their release.

Vince Russo says WWE did nothing with The Good Brothers

The Good Brothers' second run wasn't as good as their first run, during which they won the RAW Tag Team Championship three times. During their second, it almost felt like the duo's main role was to serve as backup to AJ Styles as he fought off Judgment Day. Hence, Gallows and Anderson were moved to NXT once this feud was over.

Speaking about their release on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo compared Gallows and Anderson to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He highlighted the duo's entertaining nature and criticized WWE for not capitalizing on it.

"A couple of years ago, I was on the podcast of Anderson and Gallows. They had me on their podcast. These two guys were freaking hysterical. They could’ve been modern day Hall and Nash. They were hysterical. You never saw that side of them at all. I would have had one conversation with these guys in the back, I would have seen how funny and entertaining they were, I would have immediately thought of Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall] and boom, we would have been off to the races. They did nothing with them. Zero." [From 1:16:40 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Good Brothers.

