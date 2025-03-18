  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Popular tag team's first match since WWE release confirmed

Popular tag team's first match since WWE release confirmed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 18, 2025 00:51 GMT
WWE HQ
This duo are former tag team champions (Source: WWE.com)

A popular tag team is set to compete in an upcoming match, their first in 2025. This will be their first match since their WWE release.

Ad

The Good Brothers returned to WWE in 2022 and were involved in a massive feud with Judgment Day. However, once this feud ended, their role in the company diminished. They were eventually moved to NXT last year. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson spent the better part of 2024 in NXT trying to capture the tag titles.

After September 2024, they were pulled from TV. Earlier this year, it was reported that The Good Brothers had been released from WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Things are starting to look up for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson now. The duo will compete in a Steel Cage match against Powers of Pain at an All-Star Wrestling event on June 7, 2025, in Beckley, WV. This bout will be their first match since their release.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Vince Russo says WWE did nothing with The Good Brothers

The Good Brothers' second run wasn't as good as their first run, during which they won the RAW Tag Team Championship three times. During their second, it almost felt like the duo's main role was to serve as backup to AJ Styles as he fought off Judgment Day. Hence, Gallows and Anderson were moved to NXT once this feud was over.

Ad

Speaking about their release on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo compared Gallows and Anderson to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. He highlighted the duo's entertaining nature and criticized WWE for not capitalizing on it.

"A couple of years ago, I was on the podcast of Anderson and Gallows. They had me on their podcast. These two guys were freaking hysterical. They could’ve been modern day Hall and Nash. They were hysterical. You never saw that side of them at all. I would have had one conversation with these guys in the back, I would have seen how funny and entertaining they were, I would have immediately thought of Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall] and boom, we would have been off to the races. They did nothing with them. Zero." [From 1:16:40 onwards]
Ad

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Good Brothers.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी