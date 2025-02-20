Finn Balor to bring back ‘Demon’ gimmick to retire 25-year veteran at WWE WrestleMania 41? Analyzing the possibility 

Finn Balor went up against Seth Rollins on the February 17, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW in a losing effort. With that defeat, he lost the chance to be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and subsequently a chance to a championship match at WrestleMania 41.

However, he might not be completely out of The Show of Shows. Apart from championship matches, the wrestling juggernaut will add non-title matches to the card as well. Finn Balor could potentially be booked for one of those matches against a current Judgment Day member.

Right now, The Prince doesn't seem to be getting along with some of The Judgment Day members. On the road to WrestleMania 41, he could either be removed from the faction or he could choose to quit the heel stable, triggering a face turn. To teach him a lesson about turning his back on The Judgment Day, the remaining members could have either Carlito or Dominik Mysterio battle Balor. In fact, if it's Carlito, it could be a retirement match for The Judgment Day member, given he has hinted at wanting to end his career in WWE.

Finn Balor could unleash the 'Demon' gimmick when he would be going up against a rather evil force, and as a former Judgment Day member, he would know the kind of cruelty the faction's capable of. Therefore, instead of battling Carlito as 'The Prince,' he could unleash the 'Demon' to retire the 25-year veteran at WrestleMania 41.

Finn Balor could battle Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 as well

The former Universal Champion has had a rocky relationship with Dominik Mysterio in recent times. While Mysterio did get him a qualifying match, Finn Balor couldn't emerge victorious.

Instead of holding himself accountable for the loss, he could hold Dominik Mysterio accountable for not coming out to the arena to help him against Seth Rollins. As a result, he would begin a feud with Dirty Dom, splitting The Judgment Day into two.

Due to a lack of other creative direction, this feud could set up a match between the duo at WrestleMania 41.

