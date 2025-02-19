Finn Balor to hold WWE star responsible for loss on RAW and kick him out of Judgment Day? Potential twist explored

Finn Balor will not compete at the Elimination Chamber Match following his loss to Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW on Monday. The leader of The Judgment Day missed the chance to enter the Chamber and fight for the opportunity to take on Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Without direction, the former Universal Champion could have another confrontation with Dominik Mysterio amid tension in the faction. Finn Balor could blame Dirty Dom for his loss to The Visionary, holding him responsible for not coming to the ring to help him win. This could be the opportunity that Balor is looking for to kick Dominik Mysterio out of The Judgment Day, as the two superstars haven't seen eye-to-eye for weeks now.

On that occasion, Judgment Day split. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez followed Dirty Dom and left the faction, leaving Finn Balor with only Carlito by his side since JD McDonagh was injured. Balor would be forced to add new members to keep The Judgment Day alive, while his feud with Dirty Dom would continue, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41. WWE Creative could move on with this scenario since neither Dominik nor Balor has a clear path for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Thus, Dominik could have a face turn and seek revenge on the former Universal Champion, forcing the match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Finn Balor gets high praise from fellow RAW star

Even though it has been quite a while since the last time he was a World Champion in WWE, Finn Balor is considered one of the top wrestlers in the business.

The former Universal and Tag Team Champion recently got high praise from his good friend and fellow RAW star Chad Gable, who said, during an interview with The Jey Ferruggia Show, that he has helped Gable a lot with his advice.

“He’s not that much older than me, but I ride with Finn Balor a lot. One of my best friends on the planet. Just any nugget of wisdom he drops, he’s been doing it for so long. He might even drop nuggets without knowing it sometimes. For a guy like me, who hasn’t been doing it that long, I pick up on everything he says. He speaks so eloquently and thoughtfully that I’ve taken so much from him," Chad Gable said. H/T 411 Mania]

Although they are best friends off the ring, WWE Creative has yet to announce whether they plan to collaborate on a storyline. They are both heels on RAW and the leaders of two factions: The American Made and The Judgment Day.

