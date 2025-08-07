Finn Balor to bring back WWE icon as new Judgment Day leader to dethrone Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Modified Aug 07, 2025 02:01 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are part of the Judgment Day. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
WWE RAW after SummerSlam wasn't a good night for the Judgment Day as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez failed to regain the Women's Tag Team Championship. Amid this, there is a possibility of Finn Balor bringing back WWE icon Rey Mysterio as the newest leader of the Judgment Day to dethrone Dominik Mysterio.

The Dirty Dominik is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He already defeated AJ Styles at the Biggest Party of the Summer and is now ready to be part of an AAA World Championship match soon. In a recent interview with WrestleRant, Dom Dom talked about his babyface turn in the company.

He explained that the turn must be organic, as he cannot force anyone to chant positively when they hear his name. When Dominik appeared in the AAA promotion to issue the challenge, he received a positive response from the crowd. This shows that we are slowly moving toward the anticipated heroic turn of Dominik Mysterio.

One of the best ways to turn Dom as a babyface star is by bringing Rey Mysterio into the mix. The Master of 619 was part of the IC Champion's heel turn as he betrayed his father and eventually joined the Judgment Day faction. Now, if WWE plans to have Dirty Dominik's face turn, Finn Balor could bring the icon as the newest leader of the villainous faction.

With Rey turning heel and joining Balor in the Judgment Day, the former Universal Champion utilises this opportunity to turn against Dominik and take the IC Title away from him. All this development, which surely makes the crowd support Dom Dom and leads to his iconic babyface turn in the Sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Judgment Day member marked WWE icon as the "stiffest wrestler"

In the most recent conversation on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the IC Champion talked about his experience in the in-ring competition. When talking about who the stiffest star he faced yet inside the squared circle of WWE, he named his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio stated that he always got scratches and marks on his body while competing against his father. He also maintained his character and mentioned Rey as a 'deadbeat dad.'

"Stiffest wrestler... Believe it or not, every time I wrestle my deadbeat dad, I always leave with scratches and marks. A bruised eye, bloody nose, something. And it's always with him," Dom Dom said.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Rey Mysterio and Dominik will once again cross paths or not.

