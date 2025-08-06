  • home icon
  Current WWE champion makes a shocking claim about Rey Mysterio: "Stiffest wrestler"

Current WWE champion makes a shocking claim about Rey Mysterio: "Stiffest wrestler"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 06, 2025 08:19 GMT
Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend [Image credits: WWE
Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

A popular current WWE champion recently talked about Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, making a huge claim about The Master of 619's in-ring abilities. It is none other than Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Since turning heel and joining The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has been at odds with his father, Rey Mysterio. The King of the Luchadores never misses a chance to take a shot at his dad, even calling him "deadbeat" on several occasions.

During a recent interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the host played a rapid-fire game with Dirty Dom, asking the WWE Intercontinental Champion to name a wrestler who was the stiffest inside the ring.

Dominik kept kayfabe alive, saying that he believed Rey Mysterio was the stiffest wrestler because he always gets bruises and marks whenever he faces his father inside the ring. This was extremely shocking as the WWE Hall of Famer is considered one of the safest workers in the ring.

"Stiffest wrestler... Believe it or not, every time I wrestle my deadbeat dad, I always leave with scratches and marks. A bruised eye, bloody nose, something. And it's always with him," he said. [18:31 - 18:46]
Check out his interview below:

Dominik Mysterio talked about beating AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

During the same interview on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Dominik Mysterio talked about his match with AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. The WWE Intercontinental Champion said that he wanted to prove to everyone that he could win a match on his own without the help of his Judgment Day teammates, and he did just that.

Dirty Dom added that he "outsmarted" The Phenomenal One and beat him with the IC title on the line.

"Like I said, no Judgment Day. No nobody. And it wasn’t a shot at The Judgment Day, like, I love my family. But it was more of like, a shot to the haters because everyone was expecting like, 'Oh, who is going to come out and help him?' Is Roxanne going to come out? Is Finn going to come out? Like no, no one came out. I told them I was going to do it all on my own, and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him, right in the middle of the ring," he said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Dominik Mysterio going forward.

Please credit My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

