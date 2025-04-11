Finn Balor to bring his wife Vero Rodriguez to WWE for a major storyline? Huge scenario discussed

Finn Balor is heading into WrestleMania 41, where he'll face Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. While the victory is important for all four superstars, The Prince needs it to prove himself. Lately, he has been having issues with The Judgment Day, and having gold over his shoulder would help soften the blow if Liv Morgan, Dirty Dom, and Raquel Rodriguez remove him from the faction.

Considering Mysterio is a part of the match, the WWE Universe can expect Liv Morgan to be ringside to help her on-screen boyfriend pick up the win. However, Balor might actually bring in his wife, Vero Rodríguez, to assist him from ringside by stopping The Miracle Kid's attempts.

The speculations of the former Universal Champion bringing his wife into the mix arise from him posting a photograph of himself holding the championship with the caption "Esto Es Mío", which translates to 'this is mine'. On that post, his wife commented with "A HUEVO", which closely translates to 'with ease' or 'easily achievable'.

One can assume that the reason they're convinced that Finn Balor will emerge as the victor is because they have a plan up their sleeve. Furthermore, this can set up a rivalry between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, with possibly a mixed tag team match between Balor & Vero Rodríguez vs. Mysterio & Morgan.

Finn Balor is actually happy that Dominik Mysterio is in the Intercontinental Championship match

The Prince was added to the championship match first. However, Liv Morgan convinced Adam Pearce to add Dominik Mysterio to the bout as well.

Fans believed the move would anger The Prince since he has been eyeing a singles championship for a while now. However, Balor seemed to be completely okay with it.

In fact, he even agreed that having two Judgment Day members in the match increases the chances of bringing the gold to the faction. While this may seem as though all is great within the faction, there is probably more than meets the eye.

WrestleMania 41 will test the brotherhood between Balor and Mysterio, and most are convinced it is going to collapse the faction.

