Finn Balor's wife Vero Rodriguez sends him a two-word message ahead of his title match at WrestleMania 41; reacts to his bold claim

Finn Balor will challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. His wife, Vero Rodriguez, sent a two-word message reacting to the Judgment Day member's bold claim.

Balor will challenge Bron Breakker for the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match will also include Dominik Mysterio and Penta. Leading up to the match, Balor pinned Penta and stood tall with the Intercontinental Title on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On social media, he claimed the Intercontinental Championship was his. This caught Rodriguez's attention, and she reacted with a two-word message, which seemingly translates to 'easily achievable.'

"A HUEVO 💥" wrote Rodriguez.

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's Instagram comment on Balor's post:

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could split themselves from The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will represent The Judgment Day in the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. However, only one of them could walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All as champion.

In recent months, there has been a lot of tension between Balor and Mysterio. According to WrestleVotes, Balor and JD McDonagh, his Judgment Day stablemate and tag team partner, could split themselves from the group post-WrestleMania.

During a Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the following was addressed:

"I think it's some kind of a split. I could see Finn and JD McDonagh going maybe their own way into a tag team, potentially. I'd imagine that Liv and Raquel stay with Dom, and then maybe Carlito finds himself, you know, back to work and regularly, hopefully. But I could see a split post WrestleMania."

Finn Balor is a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has the chance to win his first singles championship on the main roster. He is a former NXT North American Champion but hasn't held a singles title on either RAW or SmackDown.

