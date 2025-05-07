Finn Balor building new faction with two former WWE champions to oppose The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

Things aren't exactly going as planned for Finn Balor. Following his loss at WrestleMania 41, The Prince is slowly losing his authority within The Judgment Day. With that in mind, could he build a new faction with two former WWE Champions to oppose his current team?

Well, based on what happened on RAW this week, it certainly is a possibility. As for who the two former WWE champions are, they are none other than AJ Styles and Roxanne Perez. The Phenomenal One's last title reign was in 2021 when he held the RAW tag team titles with Omos, while Perez was, until recently, the NXT Women's Champion.

The reason why they could potentially align with Finn Balor and form a new faction is the interactions they had with the 43-year-old on RAW. AJ Styles entered The Judgment Day's clubhouse early in the episode and warmly greeted Balor as "Prince". As for Perez, fans would've noticed her having a discussion with Balor in the background while Jey Uso was walking towards the ring backstage.

Take into consideration how disgruntled Finn Balor is right now with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day and it becomes more and more likely.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling if Balor will leave The Judgment Day, or if he will even form a new faction.

Finn Balor will take on AJ Styles next week on RAW

Whether or not Finn Balor forms a new faction with AJ Styles and Roxanne Perez remains to be seen. However, as of right now, he will need to look at The Phenomenal One not as a potential ally but as an opponent.

As mentioned earlier, Styles came to The Judgment Day's clubhouse this week on RAW, and although he addressed Balor first, his true purpose was to inform Dominik Mysterio that he was going to come after the Intercontinental Championship.

Dirty Dom, of course, did not want to face Styles and asked Balor to deal with it. At first, Balor seemed enraged, but claimed he was only joking. Now, a match between the two former Bullet Club leaders has been confirmed for next week.

A match featuring two of the greatest wrestlers to step into the ring is always a welcome sight. Surely, the WWE Universe is already looking forward to next week's episode.

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More