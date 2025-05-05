Finn Balor to cost his fellow Judgment Day member a major match on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor lost a huge opportunity to clinch the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41. The star ended up getting pinned in the match and has been slowly phasing out of The Judgment Day, with Dominik Mysterio taking charge as the new leader of the faction.
Mysterio pinning Balor and the issues both men have had with each other over the past couple of months have already hinted at massive cracks within the faction, suggesting that Balor may be considering a singles career by leaving the group. This could intensify if Finn Balor ends up costing his fellow mate a big match on RAW this week.
JD McDonagh shockingly returned to the company on RAW after WrestleMania. He is set for his first match following his comeback against Penta on the red brand this week. The former Universal Champion has himself been feuding with Penta and could come out to help McDonagh during the match.
However, while Balor might come out to help McDonagh, things could turn around, and the star could end up costing his Judgment Day member the big match following his return, which could intensify the cracks that have been emerging among the faction members lately.
Moreover, this could lead to all The Judgment Day members lining up and kicking their former leader out of the faction. Further, this can establish Balor as a babyface and potentially kickstart the star’s singles career in the best way possible once again.
Finn Balor recently commented on his issues with Dominik Mysterio
Since JD McDonagh’s injury, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been having issues with each other, with a massive difference in the mindset for the faction’s future. The result of the heat between them has already been making headlines and could lead to a major shift in the industry's landscape if The Prince decides to pursue his singles career once again.
Finn Balor spoke about the issues he has been facing with his fellow Judgment Day member, stating that he and Mysterio are brothers and that their arguments weren’t signaling that there were issues between them. Instead, it was simply that both men had different ideas for the faction’s future, which led to a healthy debate.
"Look, me and Dom are brothers. And anyone in the world who has a brother knows that, eventually, if you're in an argument with your brother, you duke it out. You have a bit of pushing and shoving, a little bit of playacting, but at the end of the day, you're always brothers. Regardless of how much you fight and bicker, you're still family. Me and Dom are still family, and we know that. I know that Dom's got my back, and Dom knows I've got his back," Balor said.
While Finn Balor might have said this, his getting pinned by Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania may have turned things around. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the entire faction in the future.