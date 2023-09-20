Finn Balor and Damian Priest to lose Undisputed Tag Team Championship to returning WWE Superstars at Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing the chances

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE Payback 2023 to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The Judgment Day is currently the most prominent faction in the company, with every member holding championship gold.

After their title win, Balor and Priest have substantially added to the group's dominance on RAW. However, they may face a significant threat if a popular tag team returns to challenge them for the championships. The tandem in question is none other than RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle).

RK-Bro's potential reunion could take fans by surprise and pave the way for a high-profile title feud with The Judgment Day. A video of The Viper outside the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida, recently went viral on social media. He was seen possibly entering the training facility in the footage.

Reports have also suggested that Orton has been consistently visiting the PC, fueling rumors that the 14-time world champion is preparing for a comeback. The Viper has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022 due to a back injury. He underwent successful surgery and was rumored to return at SummerSlam 2023. However, he did not appear at the event.

If Randy Orton returns anytime soon, he could team up with Matt Riddle to target Finn Balor and Damian Priest to pursue the Undisputed Tag Team Title. Orton and Riddle's pairing was immensely popular among fans before the former got injured. Hence, the creative could book the two in a high-profile program with The Prince and Priest, culminating at Crown Jewel 2023.

Orton's comeback might also have a positive impact on Matt Riddle's standing in the company. The Original Bro has been absent from WWE television for two weeks after a real-life controversy. Hence, he could benefit from joining forces with The Viper again.

The potential revival of RK-Bro in WWE is currently uncertain. However, many fans would be hoping to see the popular duo return to TV soon.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their tag team titles on RAW next week

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will challenge Damian Priest and Balor, attempting to reclaim the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The former champions have been involved in a lengthy feud with The Judgment Day. It'll be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will regain the gold or if another team will step up to possibly dethrone The Judgment Day.

