"They were interested" - Finn Balor explains why he never debuted on NXT UK

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has discussed why he was never part of the NXT UK roster.

Balor returned to NXT when WWE took the show to Tuesday nights on USA Network in 2019. While there, he was able to earn his second reign with the NXT Championship. He has since returned to the main roster, enjoyed a reign as United States Champion, and joined the popular Judgment Day faction.

Despite his accomplishments in WWE's developmental brand, a run in NXT UK, near Balor's native Ireland, never happened. Although it was apparently discussed by Finn and WWE higher-ups, certain things like budget restrictions and Finn's age stood in the way of the move happening.

Balor discussed the details on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, highlighting the missed potential of a run in the UK:

"I wasn’t super excited about the idea of returning to the main roster. I felt there was potential for me to perform in NXT UK and work with those guys and that was something I was super interested in," Finn said.

Balor even discussed the move with Triple H himself, but cooler heads prevailed:

"I pitched the idea to Hunter at the time and they were interested in it, but they were going to have to renegotiate my contract and all because of budget restrictions and it was just going to prove too difficult and maybe wasn’t a smart move career-wise at this age." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Has Finn Balor ever competed on NXT UK?

Although he was never a full-time member of the roster, The Prince has indeed plied his craft in NXT UK.

He was announced as a surprise replacement for the "Kiwi Buzzsaw" Travis Banks at the first NXT UK: TakeOver event in Blackpool, England. He defeated Jordan Devlin (now JD McDonagh) in the match. He also battled former SAnitY and Imperium member Alexander Wolfe during the show's run.

Finn Balor wrestled Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and was able to defeat The Showoff with help from Rhea Ripley. With WWE Clash At The Castle fast approaching, announcements are sure to be made for Finn and the rest of The Judgment Day on tonight's episode.

Would you have liked to see Finn Balor in NXT UK? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

