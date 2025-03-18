Finn Balor to hold top WWE star responsible for his loss and kick him out of Judgment Day? Possible aftermath explored

Finn Balor lost a crucial WWE Intercontinental title match against Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member fell short of a victory despite his mates coming out for him. It was also probably Balor's last chance to get his hands on the IC title.

After this loss, The Prince might come down heavily on one of his Judgment Day mates and might also kick him out. Dominik Mysterio had once again messed up things during the main event of the night. He tried to help Balor against Bron Breakker but ended up hurting his Judgment Day mate instead.

During the closing moments of the match, Breakker attempted a suplex on Balor from the top turnbuckle. However, Dominik pulled Breakker's legs, bringing him down but also making Balor lose his balance and hit his groin on the ring post.

Breakker took advantage of the situation and punched Dominik and Carlito. He then got Balor down and gave him a crushing spear to score a win. Dom and Carlito later entered the ring to attack Bron, but Penta came out and gave superkicks to the Judgment Day duo.

Later, he had a face-off with Breakker while holding the Intercontinental title. With Penta seemingly now challenging for the IC title, the story might be over for Finn Balor. And this might lead him to give an earful to Dominik next week on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor can clash on next week's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW

It's only a matter of time before things take a drastic turn between Dom and Balor in The Judgment Day. The two haven't been on the same page for the past few months, and it has been rumored that either of them might break away from the group any day.

Things got nastier on tonight's episode of WWE RAW backstage when Dominik pitched the idea of bringing in Penta as JD McDonagh's replacement in the group. Finn Balor was furious over Dom's idea and rebuked him for talking to people without his approval. The Prince went a step ahead and even called Dominik a "snake."

Next week on WWE RAW, Balor might once again come down heavily on Dom for spoiling his title match against Breakker. And that might be the end of the story between Dom and Finn. The former WWE Universal Champion can kick him out of the Judgment Day, leading to a bitter feud.

It remains to be seen how the Irish Superstar takes this loss and how he deals with Dominik on RAW next week.

