Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to lose World Tag Team Title to two WWE powerhouses? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh currently hold the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW. Ever since winning the gold, they have barely defended it, making the title seem like an afterthought. However, the clock could be ticking on their championship reign. The Judgment Day duo could lose the coveted title to two powerhouses on RAW.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could go after the World Tag Team Championship very soon. Ever since joining The Vision, the two superstars have been on red-hot momentum. They have been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW for the past few months, taking out some major names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.
With Seth Rollins having the World Heavyweight Championship, it is a matter of time before Reed and Breakker also wrap gold around their waists. They could challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks. If it happens, The Vision members will likely dethrone The Judgment Day members.
Balor and McDonagh have failed to do anything significant since winning the World Tag Team Championship. Therefore, taking the title away from them could be a smart move, as it could become the catalyst for internal tension within The Judgment Day. Moreover, it could push Finn Balor into a new direction, paving the way for his singles run.
Meanwhile, WWE has been portraying Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as a dominant threat. Booking them to win tag team gold would elevate not only their status but also that of The Vision as a whole. While the idea is quite fascinating, it is entirely speculative at this point.
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to quit The Judgment Day after potentially losing their gold?
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been working as a cohesive unit for the past few years. They are two of the main pillars of The Judgment Day, having significantly contributed to the faction's growth. Although the World Tag Team Championship is currently in their grasp, Balor and McDonagh are likely to lose that at some point.
Fans have been wondering whether the two superstars will quit the faction if that happens. While it will be intriguing, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh share a very healthy relationship, and WWE hasn't shown any tension between them in recent months.
Therefore, the two superstars leaving the group if they lose the World Tag Team Title wouldn't make any sense. Besides, the power struggle that once existed with The Judgment Day was between Balor and Liv Morgan. With The Miracle Kid currently sidelined, The Prince has quietly taken charge of the faction.
Hence, it does not look like WWE is planning to remove Finn Balor or JD McDonagh from the stable anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming months.
