Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to lose World Tag Team Title to two WWE powerhouses? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh currently hold the World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW. Ever since winning the gold, they have barely defended it, making the title seem like an afterthought. However, the clock could be ticking on their championship reign. The Judgment Day duo could lose the coveted title to two powerhouses on RAW.

Ad

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could go after the World Tag Team Championship very soon. Ever since joining The Vision, the two superstars have been on red-hot momentum. They have been wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW for the past few months, taking out some major names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.

With Seth Rollins having the World Heavyweight Championship, it is a matter of time before Reed and Breakker also wrap gold around their waists. They could challenge Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship in the coming weeks. If it happens, The Vision members will likely dethrone The Judgment Day members.

Ad

Trending

Balor and McDonagh have failed to do anything significant since winning the World Tag Team Championship. Therefore, taking the title away from them could be a smart move, as it could become the catalyst for internal tension within The Judgment Day. Moreover, it could push Finn Balor into a new direction, paving the way for his singles run.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Meanwhile, WWE has been portraying Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as a dominant threat. Booking them to win tag team gold would elevate not only their status but also that of The Vision as a whole. While the idea is quite fascinating, it is entirely speculative at this point.

Ad

Ad

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to quit The Judgment Day after potentially losing their gold?

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been working as a cohesive unit for the past few years. They are two of the main pillars of The Judgment Day, having significantly contributed to the faction's growth. Although the World Tag Team Championship is currently in their grasp, Balor and McDonagh are likely to lose that at some point.

Ad

Fans have been wondering whether the two superstars will quit the faction if that happens. While it will be intriguing, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh share a very healthy relationship, and WWE hasn't shown any tension between them in recent months.

Therefore, the two superstars leaving the group if they lose the World Tag Team Title wouldn't make any sense. Besides, the power struggle that once existed with The Judgment Day was between Balor and Liv Morgan. With The Miracle Kid currently sidelined, The Prince has quietly taken charge of the faction.

Hence, it does not look like WWE is planning to remove Finn Balor or JD McDonagh from the stable anytime soon. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!