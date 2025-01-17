Finn Balor to leave The Judgment Day and join a top TNA faction? Exploring the possibility

This week hasn't gone exactly as planned for Finn Balor. After a long and tedious feud, The Prince came out on the losing end, as his rivalry with Damian Priest finally came to a conclusion. He lost the street fight, and now he must move on to something else. Well, could that something be leaving The Judgment Day to join a top TNA faction?

It is certainly a possibility, at least in light of recent news. Last night, it was announced that WWE and TNA had entered a multi-year partnership. This has got a lot of superstars talking, including Finn Balor. The 43-year-old recently responded to a tweet from Brian Myers, a member of the popular TNA faction, The System.

Myers responded to the news of TNA and WWE's partnership by mentioning Finn Balor on X (fka Twitter). He jokingly wondered if he and Balor could still ride together, hinting at the idea of a partnership. Balor in turn, responded, claiming he already has "the car pulled up front." All this playful banter has many wondering if the two could join forces.

However, why stop there? Balor isn't exactly pleased with The Judgment Day right now and could leave them for The System. The Prince would be a great addition to the group that consists of Myers, Eddie Edwards, JDC, Alisha Edwards, and their leader, Moose. Of course, this partnership is limited to NXT stars, but it cannot hurt to speculate.

Finn Balor had an interesting response to his loss to Damian Priest

As mentioned earlier, this has been a week for Finn Balor to forget. After all, he lost his street fight to Damian Priest, that too, in embarrassing fashion. Since then, the WWE Universe has been waiting to see how The Prince responds. He has shared his reaction, although it is somewhat unexpected.

The Prince took to X to share a picture from his match with The Archer of Infamy. The image in question saw him lying on a stretcher while Priest beat him up. However, there was an interesting edit attached to it, as Balor had photoshopped an Arsenal FC badge onto Priest's face, and a Tottenham Hotspurs badge onto his.

This might be a way for Balor to express his frustration, both with his loss, and the recent North London derby loss of his favorite team, Tottenham Hotspurs.

That aside, the next few days will be interesting for Balor. Particularly, because many will be watching to see what he does next.

