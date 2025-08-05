  • home icon
Finn Balor is Left With No Choice but to Kick Judgment Day Member Out After What Happened on WWE RAW

By Love Verma
Published Aug 05, 2025 03:52 GMT
Finn Balor is the current World Tag Team Champion and part of the Judgment Day.
Finn Balor is the current World Tag Team Champion and part of The Judgment Day. [Image credits: WWE RAW on Netflix]

WWE RAW after SummerSlam saw a major development in The Judgment Day storyline, and it seems that Finn Balor has no choice but to kick out Roxanne Perez from the faction. During the latest episode of the red brand, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne faced off against newly crowned champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in a Women's Tag Team Title rematch.

Alexa Bliss pinned Roxanne Perez on RAW

The Judgment Day members did their best to regain the titles after losing them at SummerSlam 2025, but it all ended in failure as Bliss and Flair retained the Women's Tag Team Titles. The match ended when The Goddess pinned Perez and secured the victory.

This development could force the former Universal Champion to kick out the 23-year-old star if Raquel asks Balor to do the same. Rodriguez might get frustrated with the loss and blame Perez for it.

This could lead to her demanding that Finn take action and eventually kick Perez out of the alliance.

Finn Balor could have left no choice as Roxanne Perez got pinned

Although Finn Balor was inclined to support her, he might have had no choice but to fulfill Raquel's demand since Perez was the one who got pinned on WWE RAW this week. Now, everything depends on Rodriguez's reaction after the loss on Monday Night RAW.

Liv Morgan's return will make things more interesting as she will see how the dynamic has shifted during her absence. This is especially true now that The Judgment Day has officially recruited Perez into their alliance and has also lost the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The former Universal Champion gave a major update about WWE star Liv Morgan, but in a sarcastic tone

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh appeared on a segment on Monday Night RAW where the former Universal Champion provided an update on Liv Morgan. The current World Tag Team Champion seems sarcastic about Liv's long absence from the company.

Balor said that Morgan will return to WWE soon, but added it could be 6-8 months, which suggests he is happy with the absence of the former Women's World Champion. Already, there was a tussle between Liv and Finn when Morgan was active in The Judgment Day.

Since her injury, Balor has taken full control of the group and is now acting as the leader of the alliance. Now, all eyes are set on the return of Liv Morgan in WWE. Many believe that Finn Balor's actions could cause the 31-year-old star to stand against The Prince when she comes back to WWE.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Edited by Neda Ali
