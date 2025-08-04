WWE RAW Live Results (August 4, 2025): THE BEAST IS BACK! New world champions; The "Ruse of the Century" explained after Seth Rollins swerve, SummerSlam fallout

Hey everyone, welcome Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode will deal with the fallout from SummerSlam, including two of the biggest moments in modern wrestling history. Seth Rollins shockingly returned on Saturday and pulled off the "Ruse of the Century", cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Then on Sunday, Brock Lesnar made his return to close the weekend. Tonight's episode of RAW will likely deal with the fallout from both incidents and feature an explanation from The Visionary. How far back did his plan go? Was he ever truly hurt to begin with? All of the fallout and more will be covered right here beginning at 8 PM EST, so be sure to join us!
