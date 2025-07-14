Finn Balor to officially confirm 6-time WWE champion has been kicked out of Judgment Day? Potential explored

Finn Balor and the Judgment Day are currently dominating WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez also managed to stand tall at Evolution 2 when they defended their Women's Tag Team titles in a triple-threat match.

Amid this, there is a possibility that the former Universal Champion might make a major declaration soon by kicking Liv Morgan out of the faction. Morgan is presently absent from the Stamford-based promotion due to a real-life injury. In her absence, Balor added Perez to the Judgment Day after manipulating other members to get a majority on his side.

With this, Raquel joined hands with Roxanne, who replaced Liv as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. With Perez having now successfully defended the gold with Rodriguez at WWE Evolution, Balor could use this as a weapon against Liv Morgan.

The Prince could assert that, following the addition of the 23-year-old star, they don't necessarily need Morgan in the association. This could be why it will be better if they kick Liv out of the Judgment Day.

After manipulating other members, Balor could get this job done and eventually take more control of the group's decisions. This change could bring major developments to the Judgment Day Saga in WWE.

Additionally, it makes the return of Liv Morgan more exciting to watch as fans will be curious to see how she will react after getting kicked out of the villainous faction. However, this is just speculation for now.

Finn Balor might soon put the Judgment Day faction in trouble on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW. Dirty Dominik is not defending his title due to his alleged injury, which led to his match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions getting canceled.

Meanwhile, Balor might put Dom in trouble soon if he discloses that Dominik is now medically cleared. This will put the IC Champion in a precarious situation, as AJ Styles will indeed approach Adam Pearce to get his title bout made official for SummerSlam 2025.

This angle would generate tension between the Judgment Day members. Further, this could be a great way to set up the next title defense for Dominik Mysterio. Still, it remains to be seen what will happen on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The road to WWE SummerSlam has officially kicked off, and a match between Dominik and Styles will be an intriguing one to watch.

