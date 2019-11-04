Finn Balor on the reason behind his return to NXT and reviving the 'Prince' character

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Nov 2019, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor

Having been away from WWE television for nearly two months after getting defeated by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2019, Finn Balor made headlines by returning to WWE programming on the October 2 episode of NXT and announced that he was going to stay in The Black and Gold Brand for the foreseeable future.

After delivering cryptic promos in vignettes for the weeks that followed, he reappeared on the October 23 episode of NXT and shocked the WWE Universe by helping The Undisputed Era to attack Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and thereby turned heel for the first time in WWE.

Balor recently sat down with Brian Campbell of the State of Combat podcast to talk about his return to NXT and how he wishes to bring back elements from his past gimmicks and rework them into his current run at NXT.

The rebirth of the 'Prince'

Before arriving at WWE in 2014, Finn Balor used to go by the name of Prince Devitt at the independent wrestling scene and NJPW. His run at NJPW deserves special mention as it was during that time, his notoriety as the heelish leader and founder of the faction Bullet Club helped him to rise to stardom.

Balor told that its more of a return to his original self than a return to NXT and that there were a lot of reasons that factored into his move. He said that he got tired of meeting up to WWE's expectations and realized that it was time to "be real" by bringing back the Prince.

It's easy to get caught up in the WWE bubble of what they want you to be and what is expected of you, but I just got tired of playing ball and I just want to be me so the Prince is back.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!