Finn Balor is "interested" in a match with former WWE Champion at Clash At The Castle

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has revealed he would be open to facing off against Rey Mysterio at the company's next big Premium Live Event.

Following on from SummerSlam this past weekend, all roads now lead to Cardiff, Wales for Clash At The Castle as WWE are set to present their first major UK stadium show since 1992. One star who is determined to be on the card is Finn Balor, who spent a lot of his early career on the British Wrestling Independent scene.

During a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, the first-ever Universal Champion stated who he would like to face at the Principality Stadium.

"I feel like I do have a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder than I have in the past. I definitely want to be involved with that show. If, for any reason, we can get a singles match with Rey Mysterio, that is something I'd be interested in." H/T Fightful

Clash At The Castle's main event is now set in stone as Roman Reigns will take on Drew McIntyre, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Finn Balor was "hurt" after missing a huge WWE stadium show

The Irishman has been wrestling for over 20 years and is one of the most experienced and popular performers on the current roster.

Continuing his conversation with Cheap Heat, Balor stated that considering the time he has given the company, he was upset not to feature on the WrestleMania card last year.

"I think last year I wasn't involved in 'Mania, and I'll be honest, that deeply hurt, deeply hurt. The fact that, you know, I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, you know, every media appearance, and then to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt." H/T Sportskeeda

Finn Balor's luck looks to be turning around as he competed in WWE's most recent stadium show this past weekend at SummerSlam.

