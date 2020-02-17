Finn Balor praises Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly after NXT TakeOver: Portland

Win or lose, Undisputed Era make an impression

The Undisputed Era may have had a rough night at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland, but it seems they’re in a bullish mood as always – winning praise along the way.

So often laden in gold, the NXT faction suffered a heavy and costly defeat at TakeOver, when the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly lost the coveted NXT Tag Team Championships.

They were usurped by the likable yet unlikely team of the Broserweights – Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. The previously dominant NXT UK Champion and the former MMA star have combined with terrific effect in recent weeks, both in the ring and behind the scenes in some entertaining skits backstage.

A classic double team saw Fish nailed in the head by Dunne, who covered the 43-year-old to get the victory.

Although on the receiving end of a chastening loss, it appears all may not be lost for those who love to Shock the System, as their stock only continues to rise, with plaudits coming from fans – and some notable WWE figures.

Finn Balor, who himself went the distance in beating Johnny Gargano in a near half-hour effort at TakeOver, was among those taking to social media to lavish praise on the fallen champions – O’Reilly in particular.

. @KORcombat is a class act — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) February 17, 2020

O’Reilly himself was typically forthright and defiant in his reflections from Sunday night, insisting the set-back only serves the Undisputed Era with a chance to respond in style.

So what if we lost some gold, just means we gotta be the first 4X tag champs and 2X NA champ. Having a group of friends like this is worth its weight in gold anyways, and with the 4 of us here that’s AT LEAST 300 lbs of gold. https://t.co/khEisKrifA — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 17, 2020

