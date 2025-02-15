Finn Balor to quit after another failure; new member revealed by Liv Morgan? 3 directions for The Judgment Day following WWE RAW this week

Things are getting more intense within The Judgment Day with each passing week on WWE RAW. This week, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor once again got into a heated altercation, when Dirty Dom suggested adding a new member to the faction.

However, the former Universal Champion firmly rejected the idea, instead asserting his focus on winning the World Title at WrestleMania 41. This probably didn't sit well with Dirty Dom and his on-screen love interest Liv Morgan. In this article, we will discuss three possible directions for The Judgment Day following this week’s RAW:

#3. Finn Balor might fail to qualify for the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match due to Dominik Mysterio

One potential direction for The Judgment Day could see Dominik Mysterio accidentally costing Finn Bálor his upcoming Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This scenario could unfold when Bálor is competing against Seth Rollins, coming close to victory before Dominik decides to interfere.

Dirty Dom’s intention might be to assist Bálor. However, instead, his actions backfire, causing the former Universal Champion to lose the match and fail to qualify for the Chamber.

This outcome would allow WWE to further escalate tensions within the villainous faction, generating even more heat and pushing the group toward an inevitable breaking point.

#2. Liv Morgan might bring in a new member without Finn Balor's permission

Finn Bálor has been strongly opposed to the idea of adding new members to The Judgment Day. However, if The Prince fails to win his Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, fans could see Liv Morgan taking matters into their own hands. As a consequence of Finn's loss, the former Women's World Champion could introduce a new member into the faction.

Bálor previously stated that he would fix things by securing a spot in the Elimination Chamber. However, if he fails, Morgan bringing in a fresh addition to The Judgment Day seems like a realistic and intriguing direction for the faction on WWE RAW.

#1. Finn Balor might decide to quit The Judgment Day after another failure

With all the growing developments over the past few weeks, it appears that Finn Bálor only has JD McDonagh as his clear supporter, who is currently injured. Aside from him, the rest of the faction seems to be on one side, while Bálor stands alone. This raises the possibility of Finn Balor quitting The Judgment Day to ultimately become a single star again.

This could happen if, after Bálor’s potential loss, Liv Morgan takes charge and asserts that she is far better than Finn’s authoritative approach in leading The Judgment Day. Frustrated by this power shift and feeling pushed aside, the former Universal Champion might ultimately quit the faction in response.

This angle would allow WWE to finally turn Finn Bálor into a babyface and book him as a singles star on The Road to WrestleMania 41. His deserting of the group could potentially take place on WWE RAW after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, marking a major shift in the faction’s dynamic.

