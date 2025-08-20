Finn Balor to quit The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio adds 35-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Things between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are again heating up on WWE RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, The Judgment Day saga witnessed a significant development when Dirty Dom was spotted in a conversation with El Grande Americano.When the former Universal Champion spotted Dominik with the masked star, he confronted him. In response, the Intercontinental Champion replied that he was ensuring that the villainous faction always stays on top. However, Balor still seems unhappy with this interaction, and this sparked a possibility of him quitting Judgment Day if Dominik adds El Grande Americano to the faction.Recently, WWE has introduced multiple 'El Grandes' on Monday Night RAW, and the one with whom Dominik was interacting is speculated to be Ludwig Kaiser. With the conversation between Dominik and Americano, it seems that the IC Champion could be interested in adding him to The Judgment Day.Previously, fans have seen El Grande help Dom Dom to emerge victorious in a match on Monday Night RAW. So, if this scenario turns into reality, Finn Balor may decide to step away from The Judgment Day, especially after this move, as he can no longer continue his domination in the decisions of the faction.In the absence of Liv Morgan, Balor has portrayed himself as the leader of the group and even added Roxanne Perez as the newest member of the alliance. However, if Dominik gets El Grande Americano on his side, then it's likely that Dom Dom may not agree on every decision of Balor, especially when he has backup on his side.Additionally, the conflict of interest between Dominik and Finn Balor over El Grande could also lead to issues on WWE RAW. This may eventually lead to the veteran exiting Judgment Day.However, this remains speculation for now, and fans have to stay tuned to Monday Night RAW to see how things turn out.Fans want a solo Finn Balor's babyface run in WWESince joining The Judgment Day, Finn Balor has been portraying a villainous character in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past few months, fans have demanded that the former Universal Champion needs to turn babyface now.The 44-year-old star has always been a fan favorite among the audience in his heroic character. With things heating up in The Judgment Day, it's high time that WWE separates him from the alliance and instead initiates a singles run in the company as a face.hannah @grandslamfinnLINKFinn Balor being left by himself looking confused, give me that solo face turn immediately pleaseSeeds are surely planted for the WWE veteran face run, but it remains to be seen when Triple H actually pulls the trigger.