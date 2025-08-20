  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Judgment Day
  • Finn Balor to quit The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio adds 35-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor to quit The Judgment Day after Dominik Mysterio adds 35-year-old WWE star? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:52 GMT
Finn Balor may exit the Judgment Day soon. [Image credits: Netflix.com &amp; Dominik Mysterio Instagram]
Could Finn Balor exit The Judgment Day? [Image credits: WWE on Netflix & WWEEspanol on Instagram]

Things between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are again heating up on WWE RAW. On the latest edition of the red brand, The Judgment Day saga witnessed a significant development when Dirty Dom was spotted in a conversation with El Grande Americano.

Ad

When the former Universal Champion spotted Dominik with the masked star, he confronted him. In response, the Intercontinental Champion replied that he was ensuring that the villainous faction always stays on top. However, Balor still seems unhappy with this interaction, and this sparked a possibility of him quitting Judgment Day if Dominik adds El Grande Americano to the faction.

Recently, WWE has introduced multiple 'El Grandes' on Monday Night RAW, and the one with whom Dominik was interacting is speculated to be Ludwig Kaiser. With the conversation between Dominik and Americano, it seems that the IC Champion could be interested in adding him to The Judgment Day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Previously, fans have seen El Grande help Dom Dom to emerge victorious in a match on Monday Night RAW. So, if this scenario turns into reality, Finn Balor may decide to step away from The Judgment Day, especially after this move, as he can no longer continue his domination in the decisions of the faction.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

In the absence of Liv Morgan, Balor has portrayed himself as the leader of the group and even added Roxanne Perez as the newest member of the alliance. However, if Dominik gets El Grande Americano on his side, then it's likely that Dom Dom may not agree on every decision of Balor, especially when he has backup on his side.

Additionally, the conflict of interest between Dominik and Finn Balor over El Grande could also lead to issues on WWE RAW. This may eventually lead to the veteran exiting Judgment Day.

Ad

However, this remains speculation for now, and fans have to stay tuned to Monday Night RAW to see how things turn out.

Fans want a solo Finn Balor's babyface run in WWE

Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Balor has been portraying a villainous character in the Stamford-based promotion. Over the past few months, fans have demanded that the former Universal Champion needs to turn babyface now.

Ad

The 44-year-old star has always been a fan favorite among the audience in his heroic character. With things heating up in The Judgment Day, it's high time that WWE separates him from the alliance and instead initiates a singles run in the company as a face.

Seeds are surely planted for the WWE veteran face run, but it remains to be seen when Triple H actually pulls the trigger.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications