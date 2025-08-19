4 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

The latest episode of WWE RAW concluded with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso standing tall against Seth Rollins and The Vision. The OTC returned and helped The YEET Master secure a victory against Bron Breakker.Besides this, the show witnessed a major announcement from Naomi when she relinquished the Women's World Championship and announced her pregnancy. In this article, we will be looking at four things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week.#4. WWE already hinted at a Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins breakup?Seth Rollins provoked Bron Breakker in the opening segment of RAW against Jey Uso. The Visionary ensured that the new Big Dog has a strong hatred towards the OG Bloodline member so he shows no mercy in his clash against Jey in the main event.However, fans soon recall that a similar segment had already taken place before in the company and compared it to an old Bloodline segment. This was from the initial months of the family alliance, when they were feuding with Kevin Owens, and The YEET Master hadn't turned heel completely.Reigns was provoking Jey against The Prizefighter in a similar way Rollins is doing with Bron Breakker, especially by incorporating the family disrespect angle. In the end, Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns and left The Bloodline saga.The WWE Universe believes that manipulating Breakker could turn out to be a disaster for Seth, as Bron will likely turn on him just like the Samoan star did against the OTC before.#3. Roman Reigns coming for the gold soon?Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_eraLINK“I don’t fight for shoes, I fight for championships son.” Roman is coming for Rollins' Gold 👀Roman Reigns made his return and destroyed The Vision this week. The Tribal Chief sent a message to Bronson Reed about stealing Reigns' shoes over the past few months.The Tsunami also accepted Roman's challenge for Clash in Paris 2025, but in the meantime, Reigns subtly confirmed that he will soon be coming for the championship. While sending a message to Reed, Roman asserted that he doesn't fight for shoes, but instead fights for the championships.This confirms that the Head of the Table will soon be coming for the World title, potentially setting up a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.#2. Natalya's old version is coming back in WWE?🤍 NATTIE NATION 🤍 #1 ✨ @divastansLINKIs this injury legit or is it leading to Natalya’s eventual return as… NATTIE. #WWERawNatalya locked horns with Becky Lynch on RAW, which ended with The Man defeating the veteran with a submission move. After the match, Natalya appeared concerned about her hand, where the submission maneuver had been applied.Many believe this could be a plot for bringing back the Nattie gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion. For those unaware, Natalya recently appeared in the AAA promotion with the Nattie gimmick, which is more serious and confident.The WWE Universe wants the Triple H creative team to bring the Lowkey legend character of the 43-year-old star. So, after what happened on RAW, this could be the beginning of Natalya's new direction in the company.#1. More new members in The Judgment Day?WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKFinn Balor doesn’t seem too happy that Dominik Mysterio was speaking with El Grande Americano… #WWERAWThe storyline in The Judgment Day takes a new turn every week. On RAW tonight, WWE subtly hinted that more new members could be added to the villainous faction soon.In a backstage segment, Dominik Mysterio was spotted with El Grande Americano, and when Finn Balor questioned the Dirty Dom's presence, he said that he is doing what's best to keep The Judgment Day at the top.The former Universal Champion looked confused, but this segment hints that WWE may soon plan to incorporate El Grande or another new member to the group. This will intensify the heat between Balor and Dominik, making The Judgment Day Saga more exciting to watch.