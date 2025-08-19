3 Reasons why Roman Reigns returned on WWE RAW

After missing Monday Night RAW last week, Roman Reigns came back on the red brand tonight. The Original Tribal Chief destroyed The Vision and helped Jey Uso to secure victory against Bron Breakker. The Head of the Table's arrival sparked a massive reaction from the crowd.Following the return of The OTC, fans are now curious about what's next, and in this article, we will examine three reasons why Roman Reigns returned on RAW this week.#3. To exact revenge🖤 Jαƈƙʂσɳ Tҽҽɳ 🖤 @teen_jacksonLINKBRONSON REED VS ROMAN REIGNS AT CLASH IN PARIS #WWERawOne of the primary reasons behind the comeback of Roman Reigns on RAW could be revenge. Seth Rollins and his Vision alliance have already destroyed Reigns in multiple instances. Even Bronson Reed has taken off The OTC's shoes and hung them around his neck.So, tonight's RAW emerged as an opportunity for the former Undisputed Champion to seek vengeance against the heel group. This is why he made his return to the show and destroyed the villainous stars on RAW.#2. To set up Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025Roman Reigns was already advertised to appear at Clash in Paris, but his match was yet to be announced. However, after attacking The Vision on RAW, The OTC issued a challenge to Bronson Reed, and soon it was accepted by the 36-year-old star.This means that now, at the upcoming premium live event, Reigns will lock horns against Reed in a singles bout. So, it's probable that to announce the Roman vs Bronson Clash in Paris showdown, the OG Bloodline leader returned to the red brand.#1. To help Jey Uso on WWE RAWstace watches too much tv © @supagirl_86LINKroman reigns ✧ jey usoJey Uso and Roman Reigns reunited a few weeks ago as they stood against Seth Rollins' faction together. The YEET Master and The OTC are both babyfaces right now, and due to their history as the OG Bloodline, Roman may have returned to Monday Night RAW to help the former World Champion.This shows that both stars are together in this battle against Rollins' heel alliance. Somewhere, it also opens doors for a full-fledged reunion between the OG Bloodline faction, as WWE is clearly showing how Roman and Jey are still on the same page and working together occasionally.Overall, these could be the three reasons why The Original Tribal Chief made his arrival on Monday Night RAW, and it will be interesting to see what will happen when he faces Reed at Clash in Paris.