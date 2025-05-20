Finn Balor to recruit 5-time WWE champion to the Judgment Day after what went down on RAW? Exploring potential hint

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh squared off against AJ Styles and Penta in a tag team match on WWE Monday Night RAW tonight. While it was a neck-and-neck contest, The Judgment Day stole the win after El Grande Americano interfered and hit Penta with a headbutt outside the ring.

The match official never saw what happened, and Balor capitalized on the situation. He brought Penta inside the ring, hit him with a 'Coup de Grâce,' and scored the pin. The Judgment Day not only scored yet another win but might have also found their seventh member.

El Grande Americano can join the heel group and carry on his feud with Penta. It's largely believed that Chad Gable is the man behind El Grande Americano, and he is after Penta, especially after the Luchador gave him a brutal superkick on WWE RAW a few weeks back.

Gable might not join The Judgment Day as he has his own group (American Made), but the five-time WWE champion can be part of the heel group as El Grande Americano. He can make occasional appearances for the heel faction, helping Balor and company score wins over their opponents.

It remains to be seen whether Finn gets El Grande Americano in the Judgment Day because he has been opposed to getting a new member in the past. He has snubbed Dominik Mysterio a number of times over recruiting new members.

However, Balor and Dom haven't been on good terms, and the coldness between them has only increased after WrestleMania 41. Dom is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he hardly gets along with The Prince now. It's only a matter of time before the two mates clash against each other, leading to one of them walking out.

Finn Balor could quit Judgment Day after turning babyface in the coming weeks on WWE RAW

Finn Balor has been a heel for the past three years, and it's high time the former WWE Universal Champion turns babyface. His current tussle with Dirty Dom can lead The Prince to exit the group and turn face once again.

This has also been speculated by wrestling experts. In a Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes made a prediction about Balor's face turn.

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well.," he said.

It will be interesting to see Balor's face turn and his subsequent big clash with Dominik, which might take place at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More