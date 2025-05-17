Veteran reveals scrapped plans with WWE's El Grande Americano

El Grande Americano became a notable name in WWE following his random appearance on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Recently, WCW veteran Konnan revealed he was supposed to work with the rising star, but it didn't happen.

Earlier this year, El Grande Americano appeared on the red brand out of nowhere and shocked the fans with his impressive lucha libre skills. Later, he was signed to the brand and became a full-time performer for WWE. In the coming weeks, he feuded with the Latino World Order and got a one-on-one match against Rey Mysterio.

Unfortunately, Mysterio got injured and was pulled out of the match, and Rey Fenix took his spot in Las Vegas. Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, the WCW veteran answered fan mail and stated he was supposed to work with Americano in some capacity before it was scrapped.

While talking about it, Disco Inferno pointed out there was an old character who Chad Gable met in Mexico, and said maybe Konnan would've played that part. The veteran stated they might not have used him for that because the character never returned after the one-off segment.

"I don't know what I was going to do, but I was supposed to be part of it. I hardly doubt that's what they would've used me for, but go ahead," Konnan said. (From 24:01 to 24:14)

El Grande Americano holds gold in WWE

El Grande Americano took WWE by storm and became one of the most talked-about luchadors in a matter of months. However, many suspect that Americano is an imposter and Chad Gable is the real superstar behind the mask, but there's no proof of it on the weekly product.

Regardless, Americano has worked his way from the bottom and made a name for himself on WWE RAW. Earlier this month, El Grande Americano faced a familiar foe, Dragon Lee, and went after his championship. After defeating Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, he captured the Speed Champion from Lee a few weeks later.

The rising star became the fourth person in the promotion's history to hold the Speed Championship. It'll be interesting to see what's next for El Grande Americano in the coming months.

