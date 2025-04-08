Who is El Grande Americano in WWE?

El Grande Americano is the newest addition to the RAW roster, joining the red brand less than a month ago. The luchador first appeared on the red brand on March 17, targeting the LWO, and was immediately linked to Chad Gable and The American Made.

Gable took time off from WWE amid his feud with Rey Mysterio to learn how to deal with the luchadores and LWO. Once he was back, El Grande Americano made his first appearance on RAW.

Thus, it wasn't surprising that WWE fans linked him to Chad Gable, as his wrestling moves are similar to those of The American Made's leader. Chad has denied any connection to the newest RAW star during a backstage interview after security escorted Americano off the building after his first appearance.

Fast-forward to today. Rey Mysterio will take on the newest RAW addition at WrestleMania 41, and it should be considered a no-brainer that The American Made and LWO will interfere in the match. In that instance, Americano's true identity will likely be revealed whether he wins or loses the match.

El Grande Americano to face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41

Chad Gable has been feuding with Rey Mysterio lately. The two superstars have been taking shots at one another for weeks, and there was speculation that they would collide at WrestleMania 41.

Instead, El Grande Americano's arrival changed WWE Creative's plans. Upon his debut, the latter interfered in a tag team match between LWO and The New Day, helping Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

In the following episodes of RAW, he aligned with The American Made and continued to target Dragon Lee and the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fast-forward to the April 7 episode of The Red Brand. El Grande Americano teamed up with the Creed Brothers, defeated the LWO, and attacked Rey Mysterio. This segment led Rey Mysterio to speak to RAW GM Adam Pearce backstage and ask for a match against Americano at WrestleMania 41.

Pearce immediately made the match official, and the two luchadors will compete at the Showcase of the Immortals on April 19-20. This will be his first WrestleMania appearance, while Rey Mysterio will compete at the Showcase of the Immortals for the 13th time.

