Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah reveals new look; provides update

The WWE Universe is still fond of Aalyah Gutierrez. The daughter of Rey Mysterio has appeared on WWE TV several times over the years and once participated in a controversial storyline. The fan-favorite personality still has a strong following and has just provided a life update and a new look.

Dominik Mysterio's little sister first appeared on WWE TV in 2010 at age 9. In May 2020, Aalyah was involved in a storyline as the love interest of Buddy Murphy, who had been teaming with Seth Rollins against The Mysterio Family. After graduating from Grossmont University in 2023, Aalyah began pursuing a career in medicine at the University of California at San Diego last year. She keeps the WWE Universe updated but has not followed in the footsteps of her father and brother.

Aalyah took to Instagram today to share a shot of her new look with the 465,000 followers she's racked up thanks to WWE. She also shared a life update, confirming that she's still enrolled at the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

"a little selfie on my way to school [nerd face emoji]," Aalyah Gutierrez wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Aalyah Gutierrez's post on Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Aalyah Gutierrez on Instagram)

The youngest Mysterio child is actually close with her older brother. Rey once revealed that Aalyah does not approve of Dominik's WWE character.

Rey Mysterio set for WWE RAW gimmick match

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for Monday's live RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul

Tornado Match: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Grayson Waller vs. Jey Uso

Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Monday's Tornado Match will be a rematch from February 3. RAW that night saw The New Day defeat Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in just over 11 minutes, thanks to Logan Paul. Mysterio teamed with Woods and Kingston to defeat The Judgment Day at a non-televised live event in July 2024.

