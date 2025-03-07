Xavier Woods makes shocking statement about his WWE career

Xavier Woods has blessed the WWE Universe from vacation once again. The UpUpDownDown boss revealed a new catchphrase fans can use to pay respects to The New Day as he and Kofi Kingston are continuing their heel antics. This comes as Woods really turns the heat up with a shocking WWE career statement.

Ad

Mr. Steal Ya Girl and Mr. 24/7 turned heel in a dastardly way by turning on Big E to ruin The New Day's 10th anniversary in December. Woods and Kingston have continued to disgust Superstars and fans, including Kofi's own mother. The tag team veterans have also upset The LWO's Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde as the two sides have battled for weeks. Monday's RAW will feature Rey and Dragon vs. Kofi and Xavier in a Tornado Match.

Ad

Trending

Woods left the country for vacation after he and Kingston defeated Wilde and Del Toro two weeks ago. Interrupting his vacation, Xavier issued a cold promise for the WWE Universe earlier this week. The 38-year-old then took to Instagram to reveal how relaxing his time off was, and that's when he pushed a new catchphrase on fans: Thank God For The New Day. Woods shared the tribute with a video from his day off:

Ad

"I hope you're having the day you deserve. Thank God For The New Day," Woods wrote with the video below.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Woods then returned to social media today with a photo from his ocean-view massage. He caused another stir among the wrestling world by making a bold claim on his career, and reiterated the new call for the WWE Universe, Thank God For The New Day:

"It feels good to have one of the greatest careers in the history of professional wrestling. I've earned every bit of this. I deserve all of it. I will go down in history as the most influential talent of this era. You're lucky to have me while I'm here. Thank God For The New Day," Xavier Woods wrote with the photo below.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since July 22, 2010. While a developmental talent, he held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship and he was the final DSW Heavyweight Champion. Since debuting with WWE, Woods is a 12-time tag team champion and the 2021 King of the Ring.

The New Day set for major WWE RAW match

Monday's RAW will continue the march to WrestleMania 41, live from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

AJ Styles to call Logan Paul out

Tornado Match: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

WWE will stay in The Big Apple after RAW for NXT Roadblock on Tuesday. The special episode will air live on The CW at 8pm ET, from The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback