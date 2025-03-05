Xavier Woods takes break from his vacation to make shocking promise

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made full-fledged heel turns almost 100 days ago. The tag team turned on Big E to ruin The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration, and the WWE Universe immediately responded with disdain. The heel antics have continued, and now Woods has interrupted his own vacation with a photo and a pair of statements.

Ad

The New Day shocked fans and the locker room when they booted Big E from the group in December. Since then, Kingston and Woods have trolled the WWE Universe and started problems with their fellow superstars. The 12-time Tag Team Champions have battled The LWO for weeks. After defeating Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro two weeks ago and double-teaming Dragon Lee, it was announced this week that Kingston and Woods will face Dragon and Rey Mysterio in a Tornado Match on next week's RAW from Madison Square Garden.

Ad

Trending

Mr. Steal Ya Girl is currently on vacation, but that didn't stop him from addressing The LWO from the beach today. Woods took to X and shared a photo that shows him enjoying a chilled beverage, captioning it with a promise to injure more masked superstars at The World's Most Famous Arena next week.

"On vacation and saw LWO wants New Day this Monday at Madison Square Garden. Lemme finish this vacation and we will gladly put some more masked wrestlers on the shelf. @WWE," Xavier Woods wrote with the photo below.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods then shared the same photo to Instagram with a slightly different message. He noted that he's out of the country until Monday but promised to beat the hell out of The LWO on RAW. He ended the caption with well wishes for the WWE Universe.

"Once I come back to the states Monday then im gonna beat the hell out of the LWO, AGAIN. This time in Madison Square Garden. Hope yall are having the day you deserve," Xavier Woods wrote.

Ad

Ad

Monday's RAW Tornado Match will be a rematch from the February 3 episode. The post-Royal Rumble RAW saw The New Day defeat The LWO's Mysterio and Lee in just over 11 minutes, thanks to Logan Paul.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston confirmed for WWE RAW

The New Day has been confirmed for next week's WWE RAW from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. They will face The LWO in a Tornado Tag Team bout. Below is the updated lineup for RAW at MSG:

Ad

AJ Styles to call Logan Paul out

Tornado Match: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

WWE and MSG will team up again the night after RAW for the NXT Roadblock special. The episode will air live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden at 8 pm ET on CW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback