Backstage news from CM Punk's pipe bomb promo; former WWE champion helps at RAW - Reports

The WWE Universe has been taken aback by yet another CM Punk pipe bomb. The Road to WrestleMania 41 picked up in a major way on Monday's RAW with the fallout from Elimination Chamber taking center focus. New details are being revealed on what went into Monday's happenings, and how an 8-time champion helped out.

Ad

The Voice of The Voiceless opened RAW with a viral rant on The Rock, John Cena, and others, then brawled with Seth Rollins all over the KeyBank Center in Buffalo to set up next week's Steel Cage match. Monday's loaded live RAW also saw Bron Breakker continue his war with The Judgment Day. The Intercontinental Champion took out Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, who saved Finn Balor from a Spear.

Punk's promo is being heavily praised within World Wrestling Entertainment and throughout the industry, as expected. Fightful Select adds that Alexandra Williams, who works as a Senior Writer and Producer, was credited with being part of helping with the creation of the pipe bomb with Punk.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Williams writes most Punk segments, including when Seth Rollins and others are involved and was also the writer for last week's Logan Paul promo. The ballroom dance World Champion and former actress-boxer wrote the January 28 segment with Rollins, Paul, and Gunther, and joined Ryan Ward in writing John Cena's Netflix premiere promo. Williams was hired in October 2020 as a Writer/Producer, bringing experience from film/television development and other areas.

Breakker's segment was written by James Curtin and Bryan Yang. Curtin is better known as 8-time WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick or Rockstar Spud, and now works as a Writer, Producer, and Creative Consultant. The veteran star has worked on the Creative Writing Team since early 2022, and also currently helps with LFG. Yang, a Writer and Producer, began working on RAW content in June 2021.

Ad

CM Punk set for huge WWE RAW match

Next week's WWE RAW will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be the first RAW to air from The World's Most Famous Arena since July 25, 2022, but SmackDown did air from MSG in 2023 and 2024. Below is the current lineup for next week:

AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul

Tornado Match: Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Ad

WWE will stay in New York City next Tuesday for NXT Roadblock. The special episode will air in its normal timeslot from The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.