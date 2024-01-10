Former WWE champion shares update after two years on the creative team

A former WWE champion has quietly continued his lengthy career as a member of the creative writing team even after his in-ring days came to an end.

James Michael Curtin began his wrestling career in 2001 on the UK indie scene. Known to wrestling fans as Drake Maverick and Rockstar Spud, the 2013 British Bootcamp winner joined WWE in October 2017. He worked as the 205 Live General Manager and eventually competed on NXT. Maverick was initially released on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts, but Triple H decided to keep him around.

Maverick stayed in NXT until going to RAW in the 2021 Draft, then was officially released on November 18. However, it was reported in February 2022 that the eight-time 24/7 Champion was re-hired again, but to join the creative team. He issued a lengthy statement to confirm that he had accepted an offer to work as a Writer/Producer for creative.

Maverick has been quiet since then, but he recently took to his LinkedIn page and issued a statement to kick off the new year. Responding to the official infographic on the "Biggest Year In WWE History," the 40-year-old congratulated his co-workers and marked a milestone of two years with the writing team.

"Congrats to all in upper management, producers, production, live events, digital, creative & marketing and countless others across the board. In my now 2 years with the creative writing team, we have overseen such incredible growth in our stories and content, and the results show. 2023 was an incredible year for WWE," he wrote.

The former manager of AOP had his last match on November 8, 2021 as he dropped the 24/7 Championship to Reggie, after winning it twice earlier in the night. Maverick's last standard TV match was a NXT loss to Ridge Holland on September 14, 2021.

WWE rolls into 2024 after touting major success for 2023

The aforementioned infographic posted by Drake Maverick went viral to kick off 2024 as numerous superstars and employees shared it on social media.

The "Biggest Year In History" touted the following highlights for 2023: Highest social media views ever, highest merchandise revenue ever, highest sponsorship revenue ever, highest premium live event viewership ever, highest-grossing ticket sales ever.

Triple H took to X to brag about the 2023 success while looking ahead to 2024. The Chief Content Officer shared the infographic while praising the entire company and the fans.

"The biggest year in @WWE history. EVER. This is just a glimpse of everything that WWE staff, crew and talent accomplished in 2023. And none of it is possible without the @WWEUniverse. Here’s to 2023. Here we go, 2024…," he wrote.

The World Wrestling Entertainment product is expected to change production-wise in 2024 as longtime employee Kevin Dunn shockingly left the company. Triple H and Nick Khan are also working on more potentially groundbreaking changes for the company this year.

