Backstage updates on Kevin Dunn’s WWE departure; more on his replacement

WWE shocked the pro wrestling world once again this past week as it parted ways with longtime executive Kevin Dunn, and new details are now being reported on the situation surrounding his departure.

Dunn was WWE's Executive Producer & Chief of Global TV Distribution until his recent resignation. Vince McMahon, Sr. hired his father, Dennis Dunn, in 1972 to handle production. Vince McMahon, Jr. then hired Kevin in 1984, and he remained extremely loyal to the boss from then on.

The Towson State University graduate worked his way up to eventually lead 200 WWE employees. Some believed Dunn would never leave, but things changed when Endeavor got involved.

Dunn gave his notice to the company around Christmas. A big factor in the decision to retire was internal changes post-Endeavor acquisition, and the longtime employee was "never going to do anything that was dictated" to him. This was not a creative issue, but it was described as two different versions of how things should be run from a TV production perspective as Endeavor looks to cut costs.

It was reported earlier how WWE President Nick Khan issued a company-wide e-mail to announce Dunn's departure. Dunn also addressed his retirement at a talent meeting held before Monday's RAW Day 1 show. PWInsider reports that Nick Khan praised the veteran producer and mentioned how he led with "strength," adding that the company will "lead with strength" going forward.

According to backstage sources, Dunn was very much praised upon his departure. He was treated with reverence as someone who built WWE up for everyone to be a part of today, alongside Vince McMahon.

While Dunn's departure is a major deal within the company, the news has been celebrated by many fans on social media this week.

Latest on Kevin Dunn's WWE replacement and departure situation

Officials wanted Kevin Dunn to stay through the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 40, but he preferred to leave sooner as he was ready to retire. While some say WWE's former Executive Producer & Chief of Global TV Distribution was not well-liked, there's no denying that his departure is a massive deal for the company.

Vince McMahon's retirement in 2022 led to speculation on Dunn possibly leaving or being cut, but PWInsider has reiterated that he was not asked to leave at any point. The Board of Directors actually asked Dunn to stay following McMahon's retirement.

There was some speculation on Dunn's role possibly being divided among several members of the production team as a few of those workers have been trained in various aspects of the job. There was also talk of Executive Vice President of WWE TV Chris Kaiser possibly replacing Dunn, or director/camera operator Marty Miller, who has been with the company for around 30 years.

The update from PWInsider notes that there has been more internal talk of Kaiser getting the role, and it looks like he will be Dunn's replacement as he approaches nine years with the company.

Kaiser has been an important figure behind the scenes since he started with the company in June 2015. He has been heavily involved in management and overseeing TV production. One source said that Dunn officially had the "rubber stamp" on decisions, but it was Kaiser who was truly "in the trenches" in recent years.

What did you think of Kevin Dunn's production work? Do you think this departure will have a significant impact on the company's TV product? Sound off in the comments below!