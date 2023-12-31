"THANK YOU GOD," "We knew Trips wanted him gone for years" - Fans seem extremely happy as big name reportedly leaving WWE

Wrestling Twitter seems quite elated over reports of a big name leaving WWE.

Kevin Dunn's almost 40-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly come to an end. As per a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Dunn recently informed the Stamford-based company that he was exiting.

Shortly after the report came out, it quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter. Dunn has been one of the most controversial figures in the pro wrestling world for a long time now.

Check out some of the notable fan reactions on Twitter below:

Triple H acknowledged Kevin Dunn after Vince McMahon's WWE retirement

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last year in light of an investigation into a hush-money scandal. Shortly after Vince's retirement, fans began to speculate that it was only a matter of time before Kevin Dunn would be let go. That did not happen, though, and Mike Johnson stated in his report that Dunn was asked to stay by the Stamford-based company's Board of Directors.

Last year, Triple H spoke about McMahon's retirement over SummerSlam weekend and hinted that Dunn was essential to the company.

Check out the comments below:

“This is the longest-running stuff on TV, I do not dream for one second that I could fill those shoes by myself, period. It’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on, but we will. The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph [Stephanie McMahon], that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn [who produces WWE’s TV programs], that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent," Triple H said.

Kevin Dunn's work behind the scenes has drawn the ire of wrestling fans on several occasions over the years. Dunn's handling of WWE's TV production has left many fans annoyed for years on end, with complaints that the constant camera cuts diminish the viewing experience.

Dunn began working for WWE way back in the mid-80s. After almost a four-decade run, his stint with the global wrestling juggernaut has reportedly come to an end. It would be interesting to hear Dunn's comments about his exit from the Stamford-based company.

What is your honest reaction to Dunn's reported exit? Sound off in the comments section below!