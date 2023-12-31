Kevin Dunn had been missing more WWE shows than usual ahead of resignation - Reports

Kevin Dunn, a top name from the WWE production team, is reportedly leaving the company soon.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that Dunn informed WWE around Christmas that he was exiting the company. He has been a part of the promotion for three decades and is the Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution.

In a recent report, Fightful suggested that Dunn has recently missed a lot more shows than he usually does. Some people in the company felt that a significant part of the older management in WWE would be scaled back in the coming months. However, if Dunn does actually depart, it would result in a massive change in the production team.

The report indicated that Dunn's decision to retire had much to do with the changes in production after the Endeavor acquisition. It was a matter of two different visions of how the TV production should run.

WWE talent was shocked to know of Kevin Dunn's rumored resignation

In the same report, Fightful mentioned that the talent didn't know of the rumored change. Some stars believed that Dunn's role would now be shared among production members, many of whom were trained in the various aspects of his role.

The reports indicated that Kevin Dunn's influence had reduced over the past year, and it was nothing compared to his power during the Vince McMahon regime. Mike Mansury was once considered a replacement for Dunn, but he has moved to AEW since, where he is the Senior VP and co-executive Producer for the Tony Khan-led company.

It will be interesting to see who Triple H and the rest of the management consider to fill in Kevin Dunn's shoes if he indeed leaves the company.

