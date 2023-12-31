WWE talent "shocked" after top official seemingly hands in resignation - Reports

This past week, WWE employee Kevin Dunn reportedly informed the company that he was planning to retire.

Earlier this week, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Dunn had given his notice to WWE. The reports indicated that he did not want to change his production style after the TKO merger and there was a stark difference in the vision of how the show should be run.

Dunn had been part of the Stamford-based company since 1984 and rose up the ranks to be the Associate Producer of all domestic programming. He was one of the closest men to Vince McMahon during his time as the CEO and Chairman of WWE.

Fightful tried to reach out to the company on the matter but did not get any official word on the subject. However, some talent who had no idea of the move were shocked. The general belief was that the role would now be divided as several members of the production team have been trained in various aspects of Dunn's role.

Expand Tweet

The outlet also reported that Dunn's influence had decreased over the last year, and anyone taking over the role would not wield the same power as he once had. Former employee Mike Mansury was considered a replacement for Kevin, but his move to AEW has closed that option.

Triple H spoke highly of Kevin Dunn's contributions to WWE

Soon after Triple H took over the reins of creative after Vince McMahon stepped down, he made it clear that Kevin Dunn was an essential member of the production team.

During a press conference after SummerSlam last year, Hunter mentioned that bringing WWE content to the fans was a team effort. It couldn't be accomplished without people like Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Kevin Dunn.

"The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels. To take it beyond where it is now. The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph (Stephanie McMahon), that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent," Hunter said.

Expand Tweet

Now that Dunn is reportedly on his way out, it will be interesting to see if there are any stark changes in WWE's production quality and who steps up to fill his shoes.

What are your thoughts on Dunn's exit from the company? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.