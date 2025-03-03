Create
  • WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: Rhea Ripley's Title on the line!

WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: Rhea Ripley's Title on the line!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 03, 2025 13:18 GMT

Check out the results of WWE Monday Night RAW here.

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode promises to be yet another spectacular one, especially considering what happened at Elimination Chamber. Will Rhea Ripley lose her title? What will CM Punk have to say? Stay tuned to find out!

Here are the segments expected to happen this week on RAW:

1. WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defends against IYO SKY
2. WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) defends against American Made (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed)
3. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) defends against Ivy Nile
4. And much more!
