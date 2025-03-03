WWE RAW Results, Live recap, Grades: Rhea Ripley's Title on the line!

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE RAW on Netflix. Tonight's episode promises to be yet another spectacular one, especially considering what happened at Elimination Chamber. Will Rhea Ripley lose her title? What will CM Punk have to say? Stay tuned to find out! Here are the segments expected to happen this week on RAW: 1. WWE Women&rsquo;s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defends against IYO SKY 2. WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) defends against American Made (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) 3. WWE Women&rsquo;s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) defends against Ivy Nile 4. And much more!
Here are the segments expected to happen this week on RAW:
1. WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) defends against IYO SKY
2. WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) defends against American Made (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed)
3. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) defends against Ivy Nile
4. And much more!