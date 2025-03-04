Michael Cole says top WWE rivalry will end after 16 months next week on RAW

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 04, 2025 03:26 GMT
From the Elimination Chamber Kickoff (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Michael Cole made a bold claim that a rivalry, which started 16 months ago, will finally come to an end on RAW next week at Madison Square Garden. This was following a blockbuster announcement from General Manager Adam Pearce.

The rivalry in question is between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. This week on RAW, there were not one but two brawls between these two bitter rivals. While it was expected that this would lead to a WrestleMania announcement, it instead led to Pearce announcing that they will face off next week inside a steel cage.

Advertising the main event for next week, Michael Cole declared that the long-standing rivalry will finally come to an end next week.

The only thing that may truly come to an end is the rivalry in its current form. This is because fans expect Roman Reigns to make a monumental return after a month-long absence.

Reigns, Rollins, and Punk were involved in a huge brawl after they were all eliminated from the Royal Rumble match. Reigns was seemingly caught in the crossfire between Rollins and Punk.

This is rumored to be leading to a Triple Threat collision at WrestleMania 41 between the biggest stars in WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali
