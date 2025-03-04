  • home icon
Seth Rollins-CM Punk rematch unexpectedly announced with a massive stipulation

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 04, 2025 02:30 GMT
Adam Pearce made it official (Picture courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Seth Rollins and CM Punk got into not one but two massive brawls on the March 3 episode of RAW. As a result, Adam Pearce found himself forced to announce a rematch between the two, and it's not going to be at WrestleMania. Not only this but there is a massive stipulation to the bout.

CM Punk came out on RAW this week and cut the best promo since his return in November 2023. In it, he called The Rock a bald fraud, expressed his disapproval of John Cena's actions, and told Becky Lynch to come and pick up her husband Seth Rollins. The Visionary, as usual, interrupted the promo, but Punk was having none of it and began a brawl.

Following their second brawl backstage, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Seth Rollins vs CM Punk would happen next week at Madison Square Garden. To up the stakes, it will be a steel cage match.

This was massive and unexpected. Everyone assumed it would lead to a WrestleMania 41 announcement, and the segment even looked like it was heading that way.

One can only presume that Roman Reigns will somehow be involved.

The main event next week will be a must-see.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Edited by Angana Roy
