CM Punk breaks silence on John Cena's heel turn; the pipebomb is alive again

CM Punk came out of his car and wasted no time - not a single second to get back to the ring. He marched into the arena at ringside and began knocking things over in a fit of rage.

Punk stood on the announce table and asked everyone who his next target should be now that people believed his last option to headline WrestleMania had been exhausted. Pat McAfee shouted, "The Rock," and Michael Cole said, "John Cena."

The Second City Saint addressed The Rock, calling him a bald fraud and accusing him of faking his love for the business. He stated that The Rock’s position on the TKO board of directors didn't make him immune from criticism.

With John Cena, CM Punk seemed even more furious because he gave him the benefit of the doubt, especially when he didn't qualify for the Chamber. But Punk perceived what Cena did as taking away his earned WrestleMania main event spot and refused to get fooled twice by him. This was almost like the pipe bomb coming back to life after 14 years.

Cutting perhaps the best promo since his return to WWE in late 2023, Punk said he would deal with the "two bald frauds" (Cena and The Rock) later on. However, for the man of the hour, Punk, of course, had to address Seth Rollins.

Rollins didn't give him a chance to, as he cut him off, and Punk wasted no time running after him and attacking him. Presumably anticipating this, Adam Pearce had a whole set of security come out to stop them, leading to a brawl that had to be separated numerous times after Rollins and Punk escaped.

The crowd chanted, "This is awesome," and it indeed was incredible. The segment ended with CM Punk as furious as he was when he entered, while Rollins looked partially flustered.

