  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • CM Punk breaks silence on John Cena's heel turn; the pipebomb is alive again

CM Punk breaks silence on John Cena's heel turn; the pipebomb is alive again

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 04, 2025 01:39 GMT
A modern-day pipe bomb (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
A modern-day pipe bomb (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

CM Punk came out of his car and wasted no time - not a single second to get back to the ring. He marched into the arena at ringside and began knocking things over in a fit of rage.

Ad

Punk stood on the announce table and asked everyone who his next target should be now that people believed his last option to headline WrestleMania had been exhausted. Pat McAfee shouted, "The Rock," and Michael Cole said, "John Cena."

The Second City Saint addressed The Rock, calling him a bald fraud and accusing him of faking his love for the business. He stated that The Rock’s position on the TKO board of directors didn't make him immune from criticism.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With John Cena, CM Punk seemed even more furious because he gave him the benefit of the doubt, especially when he didn't qualify for the Chamber. But Punk perceived what Cena did as taking away his earned WrestleMania main event spot and refused to get fooled twice by him. This was almost like the pipe bomb coming back to life after 14 years.

Ad

Cutting perhaps the best promo since his return to WWE in late 2023, Punk said he would deal with the "two bald frauds" (Cena and The Rock) later on. However, for the man of the hour, Punk, of course, had to address Seth Rollins.

Rollins didn't give him a chance to, as he cut him off, and Punk wasted no time running after him and attacking him. Presumably anticipating this, Adam Pearce had a whole set of security come out to stop them, leading to a brawl that had to be separated numerous times after Rollins and Punk escaped.

Ad

The crowd chanted, "This is awesome," and it indeed was incredible. The segment ended with CM Punk as furious as he was when he entered, while Rollins looked partially flustered.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी