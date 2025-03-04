Gunther takes a massive shot at 33-year-old WWE star; compares him to Jey Uso

Gunther was scheduled to wrestle Otis on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Before the match started, he took a major shot at his opponent and even compared him to Jey Uso.

Last week on the red brand, The Ring General defeated Akira Tozawa in a singles match, another member of The Alpha Academy. He got into a physical confrontation with Otis after the bout, which led to them wrestling each other this week. The World Heavyweight Champion delivered a promo as he was making his entrance, stating that while Otis is referred to as a freak of nature, to him, the 33-year-old star was simply a freak.

Gunther then said that The Alpha Academy member belonged in the same category as Jey Uso, the man he will defend his title against at WrestleMania 41. He also said both stars love entertaining fans and mentioned that they don't belong in his sacred ring.

The Ring General told Otis that he thinks people like him, but they actually pity him. He then asked the latter whether he looked at himself in the morning. Gunther said he did that and saw himself wearing a belt, while Otis couldn't find one that fit. The heel star attacked the babyface before the match started.

