Seth Rollins makes huge change on WWE Raw; 30 security personnel forced to get involved

Seth Rollins had a big appearance change on RAW, wearing plain black instead of his usual colorful and unconventional style of clothing. However, what mattered more was the events that unfolded, leading 30 security personnel to forcefully get involved.

As you can imagine, CM Punk was infuriated with Seth Rollins. Before he addressed Rollins, he called The Rock a "bald fraud" and questioned his TKO Board position while tearing John Cena a new one in Pipe Bomb-like fashion. Before he could get a word about Seth Rollins, The Visionary's music hit.

Punk was not in a mood to play around and attacked Rollins immediately, beginning a brawl. 30 security personnel and WWE producers like Jason Jordan and Shane Helms had to get involved:

It was an incredible brawl that deservedly got a "This is awesome" chant from the crowd. It's hard for superstars after this to follow up on such an intense segment, but that's the way things go sometimes.

Punk cut his best promo since returning in late 2023, and it was nothing short of incredible. Rollins, uncharacteristically clothed and covered in complete black, was also amazing.

It's going to be a massive collision on the road to WrestleMania.

