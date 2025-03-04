  • home icon
  Bron Breakker breaks WWE star in half after sudden attack; left writhing in pain

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 04, 2025 03:14 GMT
Bron Breakker is the current Intercontinental Champion (Image source: WWE.com)

Bron Breakker was confronted by a top faction on RAW. He assaulted one of their members badly.

On the February 17 episode of RAW, AJ Styles faced off against Dominik Mysterio. Following the match, Bron Breakker showed up and attempted to spear Styles. However, the Phenomenal One stepped aside and speared Dominik Mysterio instead. Hence, on the red brand last week, Breakker faced off against Dirty Dom. However, Carlito and Finn Balor got involved in the match, causing a DQ. Despite this, the Intercontinental Champion fought off Judgment Day and sent Finn Balor to retreat, even though he had a steel chair.

Tonight on the Red Brand, Bron was interviewed by Jackie Redmond in the stands, where he mocked Judgment Day. He was soon interrupted by Finn Balor, who claimed that the only reason Breakker is Intercontinental Champion is that Judgment Day has allowed it. Balor also said that he could take the title from Breakker any time he wanted and promised to put him down the first time they competed against each other.

Breakker had heard enough and marched down to the ring, but both Carlito and Dominik Mysterio tried to attack him, but he took them out. He then brawled with Balor in the ring and slammed him. Dom had to pull Balor out of the ring. Bron noticed Carlito at ringside and broke him in half with a vicious spear, leaving him writhing in pain.

It looks like Finn Balor might be next in line to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Champion.

Edited by Angana Roy
