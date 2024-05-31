Rey Mysterio reveals what Aalyah thinks of Dominik after his WWE character change

Rey Mysterio's son Dominik has established himself as one of the top bad guys in WWE since turning heel in 2022. In a recent interview, Rey shed light on what his daughter Aalyah makes of the on-screen storyline developments.

In 2020, Aalyah made several appearances on WWE television in support of Dominik and Rey. She even briefly became involved in a romance angle with Buddy Murphy, Rhea Ripley's real-life fiancé and a rival of the Mysterios at the time.

Rey Mysterio told Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report that Dominik still annoys Aalyah around the house:

"She still says, 'He's still a douchebag and he's always been that way.' Every now and then, she goes, 'Dom takes his role too seriously. He thinks the same character he's on TV, he has to be at home. I'm just gonna slap him.' You do what you gotta do." [11:25 – 11:42]

Dominik is currently involved in one of WWE's most talked-about storylines. On May 27, Liv Morgan created a viral moment when she kissed the Judgment Day member after her win over Becky Lynch on RAW.

Rey Mysterio on Dominik Mysterio's real-life behavior

When Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut, he was initially presented as a rookie babyface with his father by his side. Since 2022, however, he has delved into the villainous part of his on-screen persona alongside Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Rey Mysterio shed light on Dominik's behavior outside the ring, claiming his son has had a "gritty" side to his personality since he was a child:

"Dom has always been that way around the house. Very spontaneous with his remarks. Very gritty. But overall I think he gets a lot of that from my wife because my wife is like that as well." [11:45 – 12:02]

Rey also revealed what his wife said when he jokingly asked if Dominik was Eddie Guerrero's child.

