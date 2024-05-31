Rey Mysterio asked his wife if she cheated on him with Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio famously feuded with Eddie Guerrero in 2005 over the custody of his son Dominik. In a recent interview, Rey revealed the question he jokingly asked his wife Angie about her relationship with Guerrero.

Angie and Rey's son Dominik has become one of WWE's top bad guys over the last two years. During that time, he has been compared to Rey's former on-screen rival and real-life best friend Guerrero due to his appearance. The Judgment Day member also uses some of the late WWE Hall of Famer's trademark moves.

In an interview with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, Rey said he asked his wife if Dominik is Guerrero's child:

"I tell my wife, I said, 'Did you really cheat with me with Eddie? Because oh my God, look at your son here and look at Eddie here.' She always gives me good, she goes, 'Yeah, I did and I didn't tell you.'" [6:16 – 6:31]

Guerrero claimed to be Dominik's biological father as part of the 2005 storyline. The outlandish angle resulted in Rey defeating the former WWE Champion at SummerSlam to gain custody of his son.

Rey Mysterio on Dominik Mysterio emulating Eddie Guerrero

On November 13, 2005, Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 due to acute heart failure. He was still an active member of the WWE roster at the time.

Almost two decades on, Rey Mysterio is pleased to see his son replicating Guerrero's legendary moves:

"I really enjoy seeing that because Eddie, he represents so much, not only to me but to my entire family, to Dominik. I know Dominik, I would catch him watching Eddie videos constantly when he was breaking in and trying to learn the frog splash when he did it for the first time at Survivor Series [2019] when I faced Brock [Lesnar]." [6:33 – 7:02]

The Mysterios have feuded with each other since Dominik's unexpected heel turn in 2022. Rey has gotten the better of his son so far, defeating him in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 and a tag team contest at WrestleMania 40.

What would you like to see next from Dominik and Rey Mysterio? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Bleacher Report and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

