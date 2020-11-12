On tonight's episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that NXT Champion Finn Balor will be returning next week to address viewers. It will be his first appearance since NXT TakeOver 31, where he suffered a broken jaw while successfully defending the NXT Championship in a superb match against Kyle O'Reilly.

Also, Io Shirai will be defending her NXT Women's Championship next week against former champion Rhea Ripley. It will be the first time the two women go head-to-head since their triple threat match at TakeOver: In Your House, which included Charlotte Flair.

All in all, next week's episode of NXT promises to be stacked with surprises.

Finn Balor's NXT Championship situation

At TakeOver 31, Finn Balor defended the NXT Championship against Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly. The two Superstars put on a clinic, with the match regarded as an instant classic by many fans and critics.

However, the fight was of a physical nature, which resulted in both men sustaining injuries. Balor broke his jaw towards the end of the match, when O'Reilly's knee collided with his chin.

Following TakeOver 31, Balor underwent a successful surgery to repair his broken jaw, but has not been seen on TV since. It remains to be seen what The Prince has in store when he appears on NXT next week live.

Will we see a return from former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who is also recuperating from a injury. Or, will Finn Balor will be forced to relinquish the NXT Championship?